© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 08, 2018
Fabrinet exceeded its 3Q18 revenue guidance
Electronics giant, Fabrinet, exceeded its revenue guidance during the company’s third quarter of the fiscal year 2018.
Fabrinet’s revenues during the third quarter 2018 amounted to USD 332.2 million, compared to revenues of USD 366.8 million during the same period last year.
GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was USD 21.1 million, compared to GAAP net income of USD 21.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017.
Tom Mitchell, Executive Chairman of Fabrinet, said, “We again exceeded our revenue guidance in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. With stabilizing demand and increasing interest in our capabilities we are confident that we can deliver sequential growth in the fourth quarter and further strengthen our position in the marketplace.”
Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We continue to benefit from a mix of established programs and new business, which contributes to our growth and diversification. Our position in the market continues to strengthen as our diverse customers look to Fabrinet to manufacture their most challenging designs.”
Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of USD 334 million to USD 342 million.
GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was USD 21.1 million, compared to GAAP net income of USD 21.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017.
Tom Mitchell, Executive Chairman of Fabrinet, said, “We again exceeded our revenue guidance in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. With stabilizing demand and increasing interest in our capabilities we are confident that we can deliver sequential growth in the fourth quarter and further strengthen our position in the marketplace.”
Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We continue to benefit from a mix of established programs and new business, which contributes to our growth and diversification. Our position in the market continues to strengthen as our diverse customers look to Fabrinet to manufacture their most challenging designs.”
Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of USD 334 million to USD 342 million.
Fabrinet exceeded its 3Q18 revenue guidance Electronics giant, Fabrinet, exceeded its revenue guidance during the company’s third...
IPTE expands location in the United States Equipment supplier, IPTE, says it has expanded its location in the United States of America. The...
Nano Dimension marks US expansion with three new printer sales Israeli additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, is experiencing some tailwind in...
Kathrein speeds up restructuring – adds company to the group As from 1 May 2018, the company’s legal form changed into a public limited European...
Terrafugia to create 130 new US jobs Terrafugia, Inc. says that the company has created 75 new US-based jobs over the past 12...
Nokia acquires US based SpaceTime The Finnish company says that it has acquired SpaceTime Insight to expand its Internet of...
Axon acquires VIEVU camera subsidiary from Safariland Axon, a provider of connected law enforcement technologies, has acquired VIEVU, the public...
BMZ enters supply agreement with LG Chem BMZ GmbH entered into a long-term agreement withKorean cell manufacturer...
Axis opens new experience centre in Washington, DC Axis Communications has officially opened the company’s newest Axis Experience Center...
Texas Instruments expands its lead among top analog suppliers The top 10 IC suppliers in the USD 54.5 billion analog market last year accounted for 59% of...
MMAB Group expands with Finnish subsidiary The Swedish PCB- manufacturer and trader is continuing its international expansion strategy...
Turning a broken iPhone into a working USB flash drive? Ever busted your iPhone beyond repair - at least for us mere mortals? Well, I have a few with a broken screen and one that is simply dead. But it seems like Scotty Allen might have figured out a way to save the content of a dead phone...
GE Appliances expands production in Tennessee GE Appliances is starting two new production lines at its Monogram Refrigeration facility...
VTech to acquire manufacturing facility from Pioneer VTech Holdings Limited has signed an agreement with Pioneer Corporation under which VTech will acquire a manufacturing facility in Malaysia owned by Pioneer Technology (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Pioneer...
Amazon expands Boston tech hub – creating 2'000 tech jobs Amazon plans to expand its Boston Tech Hub and create an additional 2’000 technology jobs...
Season Group beefs up its UK site EMS-provider, Season Group, is investing in additional equipment at its UK site in Havant, Hampshire.
Kimball Electronics keeps breaking records Net sales for the third quarter amounted to USD 284 million, a 22% increase from the same...
EC Electronics expands manufacturing capacity in Romania UK-based EC Electronics have signed the lease on a second factory in Romania, opening the...
Plexus: ‘We finished our fiscal second quarter with record revenue’ EMS provider Plexus recorded quarterly revenues of USD 699 million during the second quarter...
Gibson files for bankruptcy in order to renew business The iconic guitar company says it’s re-focusing itself on the manufacturing of musical...
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in Q1 The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments