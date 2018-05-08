© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Fabrinet exceeded its 3Q18 revenue guidance

Electronics giant, Fabrinet, exceeded its revenue guidance during the company’s third quarter of the fiscal year 2018.

Fabrinet’s revenues during the third quarter 2018 amounted to USD 332.2 million, compared to revenues of USD 366.8 million during the same period last year.



GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was USD 21.1 million, compared to GAAP net income of USD 21.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017.



Tom Mitchell, Executive Chairman of Fabrinet, said, “We again exceeded our revenue guidance in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. With stabilizing demand and increasing interest in our capabilities we are confident that we can deliver sequential growth in the fourth quarter and further strengthen our position in the marketplace.”



Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We continue to benefit from a mix of established programs and new business, which contributes to our growth and diversification. Our position in the market continues to strengthen as our diverse customers look to Fabrinet to manufacture their most challenging designs.”



Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of USD 334 million to USD 342 million.