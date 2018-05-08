© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension marks US expansion with three new printer sales

Israeli additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, is experiencing some tailwind in the US. The company has announced new sales of the DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D printer to three American customers. And at the same time announces the opening of its third Customer Experience Center co-located with the company’s US headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

The new –unnamed – customers are described by Nano Dimension as; "a world leader in the practical application of advanced technologies, an industry-leading advanced manufacturer with expertise in 3D printing, and a premier reseller of 3D printers and 3D CAD software."



“With a new Customer Experience Center in our Santa Clara office, a growing U.S. sales team and additional U.S. resellers, we are establishing wide presence in the U.S. market to accelerate revenue growth,” said Simon Fried, President of Nano Dimension USA Inc., in a press release.



To date the company has successfully signed ten leading resellers globally, including US-based TriMech and Fathom, Korea’s HDC and Taiwan’s General Integration Technology. As part of these engagements, all of the company’s new resellers are expected to invest in their own demonstration showroom and sales coverage resources.