Jennic appoints new sales and business<br>development manager in Europe and Asia

Jennic has made two new senior sales and business development appointments to help drive the company's growth opportunities in Europe and Asia.

Ian Diaper joins as business development manager for Japan and Korea, while Dave Baker joins as sales manager for southern Europe. Between them they have significant experience in sales distribution chain management, business development, key account relationships and demand creation – all key attributes in generating opportunities from the emerging ZigBee wireless sensor networks market.



Ian Diaper brings more than 10 years of wired and wireless industry experience to Jennic, having held key sales and marketing positions at fabless mixed-signal semiconductor companies like CSR, Micro Linear and CML. At CSR, where Mr. Diaper joined during the early start-up phase, he is credited with establishing key relationships and spearheading and securing design wins at major cellular handset and consumer OEM/ODM accounts, contributing to CSR's leadership position in the Bluetooth market. Earlier in his career he accumulated 10 years experience in the instrumentation industry in R&D and product management roles.



Dave Baker joins from Integrated Circuit Systems (now part of Integrated Device Technology since being acquired last September) where he was director of sales for six years. He was responsible for sales development and demand creation in Europe, South Africa, Israel, and India, for ICS' mixed signal CMOS clock timing ICs for the PC, consumer and telecom markets. As the first direct hire in Europe for ICS, his focus on new designs helped grow company revenues threefold in six years.