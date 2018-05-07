© Axon

Axon acquires VIEVU camera subsidiary from Safariland

Axon, a provider of connected law enforcement technologies, has acquired VIEVU, the public safety camera provider and a subsidiary of The Safariland Group (Safariland).

Axon and Safariland have also entered into a long-term strategic partnership under which Safariland is becoming the preferred holster supplier for Axon's TASER Conducted Electric Weapon (CEW).



“We are thrilled to be joining forces with VIEVU, a company with an established track record in the law enforcement community that shares our mission of saving lives,” says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith, in a press release “The Safariland Group brands are known for their excellence in quality and for putting customers first. This is a natural partnership between our companies.”



“As we've been scaling our hardware to meet customer needs, we realized that many of the software features our customers have been requesting already exist on the Axon network. Because Axon has made a significant investment in software R&D, this new partnership will give our customers access to these features sooner than it would take for us to build them.” says VIEVU General Manager, Sean McCarthy.



The majority of VIEVU's employees are based in Seattle and are expected to be integrated into Axon's Seattle office.