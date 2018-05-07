© BMZ Group

BMZ enters supply agreement with LG Chem

BMZ GmbH entered into a long-term agreement withKorean cell manufacturer, LG Chem Ltd., for the supply of a few hundred million lithium ion cells by the end of 2022.

"This provides our customers with long-term security of supply for their products based on lithium-ion technology," says Sven Bauer, CEO & Founder of the BMZ Group, in a press release.



“Establishing LTA between BMZ and LG Chem has entailed long-lasting cooperation upon mutual trust and partnership and will be pivotal point for both companies to further expand domain within Europe”, said Youngsun Kim, Vice President of LG Chem Ltd., Korea.