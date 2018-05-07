© Axis Communcations Electronics Production | May 07, 2018
Axis opens new experience centre in Washington, DC
Axis Communications has officially opened the company’s newest Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Washington, DC.
This AEC features a Security Operations Center (SOC), complete with the ability to view live and test Axis solutions as well as ecosystem partner solutions. The SOC will be managed by a fingerprint biometric 2N device that allows guests to test interoperability and function in a private environment. This is also a living laboratory, which can be used to evaluate cybersecurity options.
The facility also includes a 28 person Axis Academy training and certification center, conference space and a community room. Additional space is dedicated to solutions and analytics for key segments in this business area which include, the government, education, venues, safe cities, critical infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, retail and banking. The facility is open to distributors, partners, customers and industry associations to host trainings, meetings and product tests.
“The idea behind the AEC’s is about getting closer to our partners and customers, and truly providing them with an experience,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “Each Experience Center is customized to meet the needs of the specific business area, highlighting the solutions and segments that are most relevant to our customers.”
Picture left to right: Axis Communications’ Senior Director of Sales, Larry Newman, Business Area Director for the Mid-Atlantic, Dave Tynan, the Swedish Ambassador to the U.S., Karin Olofsdotter, and Axis’ VP, Americas, Fredrik Nilsson
