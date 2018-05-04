SMTC names new supply chain executive

EMS provider, SMTC Corporation, announces that the company has appointed Phil Wehrli, as Senior Vice President of Global Planning and Supply Chain for the company.

Wehrli brings to SMTC Corporation a strong background in the EMS supply chain function with over 35-years of experience with large global supply chain organisations. In his most recent assignment, Wehrli served as the Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Services for Avnet’s Electronics Marketing Americas group. Prior to Avent, he held various commodity management and materials operations positions at Motorola, Apple, Atmel, Prisma Supercomputers, Honeywell, and Colorado Manufacturing Technology, a division of Sanmina, a press release reads.



“Phil is a seasoned Supply Chain Executive who comes to SMTC with a diverse set of resources, experiences and relationships that we believe will contribute greatly to our growth plans,” Ed Smith, President and CEO of SMTC commented. “Phil will be a key player working with our supply chain partners to assure customer on-time delivery, and other sourcing efficiencies, particularly at this point in time when resource management is a major industry priority,” Smith added.