© jirsak dreamstime.com

EC Electronics expands manufacturing capacity in Romania

UK-based EC Electronics have signed the lease on a second factory in Romania, opening the door to new opportunities. This new facility will be dedicated to cable assembly and overmoulding, providing opportunity to expand the company's capabilities.

The company also states that this new site also will provide substantial space for future expansion. The opening of this new factory will enable the company's factory in Petrosani, Romania, to specialise in PCB assembly and electronics box build projects.



Over the next six months EC Electronics says it will be investing further in its Romanian factories. Alongside the upgrade to the PCB assembly lines, new overmoulding processes are being added to the service offering. "With a floor area of approximately 10'500 square feet and extensive external space, this new factory provides opportunity for vast expansion in the future," the company writes in an update on the company website.



Phil Simmonds, Group Managing Director, adds, “It’s an exciting time at EC Electronics. Demand for our box assembly and product realisation services has been very encouraging, with many new projects in the pipeline. We are investing in our factories both here in the UK and in Europe, future proofing our capabilities and capacity to ensure we can meet our customers’ requirements both now and into the future.”



The opening of a new factory in Romania complements EC Electronics’ current work, as they also produce electronics box build projects at their factory in Theale, Berkshire. It is anticipated that this site will become increasingly important in avoiding the costly transportation of large boxes and components across Europe, offering customers the benefit of UK final assembly, even in the event of a difficult Brexit outcome.