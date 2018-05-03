CFO to leave LPKF

Kai Bentz, Chief Financial Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, informed the Supervisory Board today that he will not be available for an extension of his term of office.

“The Supervisory Board thanks Kai Bentz for his important contribution to the development of the LPKF Group and the very good and trusting cooperation over the past 11 years,” an update reads.



LPKF will immediately begin the search for a successor.