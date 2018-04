Middle-power LED Package Products in Chinese Market Saw Price Drop

© pichetw dreamstime.com

The mid-power 3030 LED package products in the Chinese market saw significant price drop in March 2018, and high-power ceramic-substrate LEDs saw slight price drop, while prices of other products remained stable, says LEDinside, a division of TrendForce.

According to LEDinside analyst Terri Wang, high-power ceramic-substrate LED package products (maximum 1000mA) continued to experience a slight price drop of 0.8% in March. As for mid-power products, prices of 3030 LED package products declined by 5.2% as suppliers focus on the promotion of products.In terms of new products, suppliers continued to improve product performance. For example, Nichia has introduced Optisolis, a new ultra-high-CRI mid-power 3030 product, with a Ra above 95 and a R9 above 80. This product has no UV radiation, thus is suitable for lighting in museums and art galleries which require high-CRI and less UV radiation. Moreover, it can be used in retail lighting etc.Read more at Trendforce