Plexus is planning a second manufacturing facility in Mexico

The EMS provider is planning to construct a second manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico .The 472,000 square foot leased building will be built for Plexus by Corporate Properties of America and will be located near Plexus’ current site in the Guadalajara.

“Plexus opened its first facility in Guadalajara only four years ago and our customer response was overwhelmingly positive. The Plexus Guadalajara management team has built a solid reputation for superior execution and exceeding customer’s expectations. In order to capitalize on this success, we are expanding our presence in Guadalajara to ensure that we are well positioned to meet future growth projections in the region,” said Steve Frisch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, in the announcement.



Construction for the new facility will start in June 2018 with completion expected in Plexus’ fiscal third quarter of 2019. The new facility will be overseen by Plexus’ existing Guadalajara management team and the company expects to employ approximately 3'000 people at full capacity.



“We are excited to expand our presence in Guadalajara. We currently employ more than 1,800 team members and see our ongoing growth as a testament of our employees’ dedication and commitment to Customer Service Excellence. Plexus has an empowering work environment with a culture built around problem solving and collaboration. Our teams have the opportunity to make a difference by partnering with leading companies across the globe to bring exciting, life-changing products to reality,” said Jose Coelho, Vice President of Operations for Latin America, in the release.