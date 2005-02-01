OSRAM awards EBV

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors has awarded pan-European Semiconductor Specialist EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, "No. 1 European Distributor, 2004".

The award was given to EBV in recognition of its outstanding sales growth of 65 per cent year on year, and EBV's position as leading distributor for OSRAM Opto Semiconductors in Europe.



"In FY 2004, EBV was, for the first time, the best distributor for us in Europe, increasing sales by 65 per cent in comparison to the previous year," said Michael Wohs, Director Distribution Europe for Emerging Markets, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors. "Since we started working together in 1997, EBV has increased its share within our European distribution network from 4 per cent to over 30 per cent, a major contribution to OSRAM's Opto Semiconductors' successful business development in Europe."



"To grow our business year on year by 65 per cent is something really special and rewards the professionalism of the EBV team in providing the right commercial, technical and logistical support to our customers. We are proud of this growth achievement and the fact that we are already OSRAM's leading Distributor in Europe, even though we have only had the pan-European franchise since 2003," said Patrick Zammit, President EBV Elektronik. "OSRAM is the world leader for semiconductor light illumination. Its state of the art portfolio and our commitment towards OSRAM will lead us to further strengthen our position in the LED and OLED market and OSRAM's network. Our future looks really bright", Zammit concluded.