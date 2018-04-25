© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 25, 2018
Meyer Burger to take patent infringement lawsuit even further
Meyer Burger says it will take its patent infringement lawsuit regarding its Diamond Wire Management System (DWMS) technology to the next level of jurisdiction.
The Swiss company has been informed that the Nanjing Intermediate Court has made a first instance judgment to dismiss its litigation claims regarding the patent infringement lawsuit which the company filed against Wuxi Shangji Automation Co, Ltd.
In the lawsuit, Meyer Burger claimed that Wuxi Shangji Automation’s wire saw WSK027BL infringed on its Chinese patent number CN 104411434B.
“This first instance judgement has not yet come into force and Meyer Burger will file an appeal with the Jiangsu High Court within the 30-day time limit by May 17, 2018 or will take all other necessary legal actions against existing or future patent infringements to enforce its patent rights,” Mayer Burger states in an update.
