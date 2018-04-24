© BMZ

German battery manufacturer invest in Chinese location

Germany’s BMZ Group is investing around EUR 7 million in its twelve-storey Chinese headquarters. By mid-year, around 800 employees are expected to move into the new building of BMZ China.

"BMZ China will invest around seven million euros in the new location to meet future project requirements, such as for big batteries, and to create the necessary capacity for further growth in the Chinese market," explains Sven Bauer, CEO & Founder of the BMZ Group, in a press release.



In this context, the number of production lines with a higher degree of automation will gradually be doubled over the medium term to around 36 lines.



In the future, more space will be available for the production area in order to be able to arrange the lines more efficiently. In addition, BMZ will add storage close to the production lines to optimise operations and increase efficiency. Production will be maintained transitionally in parallel at both sites.



BMZ China was founded in Shenzhen in 2006 and has been continuously growing since then. In 2017 sales increased by almost 70 percent compared with the previous year.



The new building is located a few kilometres away from the current location in Shenzhen and, in addition to the 12-storey main building with offices, production, storage areas and laboratories, also includes a separate building with a canteen and the obligatory hostel for employees. The total area of the new building complex comprises a total of around 35’000 square metres.