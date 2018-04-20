AIM appoints new business development manager

The manufacturer of solder assembly materials, AIM Solder, has appointed Eric Moen to the position of Business Development Manager.

Mr. Moen bring with him more than 20 years of business management experience in the electronics assembly industry, stemming from global companies in assembly equipment, stencil production, and AOI/AOXI inspection and metrology.



As AIM’s Business Development Manager, Mr. Moen will be responsible for the development, maintenance, and expansion of product sales to multinational customers throughout the world. He will work to secure the sales of the company's products globally through industry and customer engagement, market research and analysis of market needs and competitive trends, and the development of promotional strategies.



“With his extensive experience, Eric brings a customer-focused approach that will further strengthen AIM’s efforts as we continue to grow,” said AIM’s Executive Vice President, David Suraski. “This is a very important and exciting hire for the company as we continue to expand our global footprint.”