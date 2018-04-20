ST Engineering’s electronics arm sets up subsidiary in Chongqing

ST Engineering's electronics arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics) has set up a subsidiary, ST Electronics (Chongqing) Co. Ltd in China.

The paid up capital for the new subsidiary established in the New Liangjiang Area, Chongqing, will be RMB 50 million (about USD 8 million). The subsidiary set-up will enable the group’s electronics arm to provide better local support for its metro rail, intelligent transportation and intelligent building management projects in Chongqing, and other parts of China as it expands its presence there.