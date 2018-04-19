© ra2studio dreamstime.com Analysis | April 19, 2018
EDA industry revenue up 10.7% YoY in Q4/2017
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue for Q4/2017 increased with 10.7 percent to USD 2718.6 million, compared to USD 2455 million in Q4/2016. The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 9.5 percent.
“The EDA industry reported increases in all product categories in Q4, with double digit increases in CAE, IC Physical Design & Verification, and Semiconductor IP,” said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the ESD Alliance MSS and president and CEO of Mentor, a Siemens business. “This represents eight consecutive years of industry growth. Geographically, the Americas and Asia-Pacific reported double-digit growth in 2017.”
Companies that were tracked employed 39'363 professionals in Q4/2017, an increase of 9.8 percent compared to the 36'412 employed in Q4/2016, and up 2.4 percent compared to Q3/2017.
Revenue by Product Category
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 848.1 million in Q4/2017, which represents a 12 percent increase compared to Q4/2016. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 7.8 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was USD 549.8 million in Q4/2017, an 11 percent increase compared to Q4/2016. The four-quarters moving average increased 6.0 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 241.1 million for Q4/2017 represents an increase of 2.4 percent compared to Q4/2016. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 8.1 percent. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totalled USD 961.5 million in Q4/2017, a 12.3 percent increase compared to Q4/2016. The four-quarters moving average increased 14.4 percent. Services revenue was USD 118.1 million in Q4/2017, an increase of 7.2 percent compared to Q4/2016. The four-quarters moving average increased 3 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased USD 1252.8 million of EDA products and services in Q4/2017, an increase of 19.5 percent compared to Q4/2016. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 10.9 percent. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) decreased 0.9 percent in Q4/2017 compared to Q4/2016 on revenues of USD 386.3 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 4.6 percent.
Fourth quarter 2017 revenue from Japan increased 0.5 percent to USD 228.9 million compared to Q4/2016. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 3.2 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 850.7 million in Q4/2017, an increase of 7.8 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The four-quarters moving average increased 12 percent.
