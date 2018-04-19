© ra2studio dreamstime.com

EDA industry revenue up 10.7% YoY in Q4/2017

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue for Q4/2017 increased with 10.7 percent to USD 2718.6 million, compared to USD 2455 million in Q4/2016. The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 9.5 percent.