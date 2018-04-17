© ABB

ABB and a smooth ride on water

The company has demonstrated a new futuristic, zero-emission new design of water taxi, called SeaBubbles, on Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

The water taxi will soon be equipped with the ABB AbilityT Marine Advisory System – OCTOPUS, a software solution that helps vessel operators gather and analyse all relevant data to optimise water travel.



The development of the demonstration craft was supported by the Geneva cantonal authorities and the Department of Energy, Transport and Agriculture (DETA), represented by State Councilors Luc Barthassat and Pierre Maudet, drawing on technology from ABB. Further trials will continue in the months ahead.



The ABB Ability Marine Advisory System – OCTOPUS will be deployed by the pilot project beginning in early May. The OCTOPUS system will enable ABB to provide real-time data to the SeaBubbles control center, covering virtually every aspect of the vessels’ operating status.