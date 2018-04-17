© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

Fineline VAR acquires Prestwick Circuits

Fineline VAR Ltd, the UK subsidiary of Fineline Global, have acquired fellow UK company Prestwick Circuits GPS Ltd.

Fineline Global is a major PCB supplier and this latest acquisition marks a further step in Fineline’s growth strategy.



“Fineline have confidence in and are commitment to the UK market and this acquisition demonstrates the ambitions of Fineline VAR as one of the UK leading PCB provider. Prestwick have a great reputation and with the Fineline Global structure, advanced IT systems and supply chain to support the company, we will see significant benefits to all” said Clive Wall (Managing Director, Fineline VAR ltd)