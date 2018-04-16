© Coloreel

Scanfil to help Coloreel to disrupt the textile industry

Contract manufacturer Scanfil will manufacture the Coloreel Embroline which aims to revolutionise the textile industry.

Coloreel, who has invented an instant thread coloring solution for the textile industry, has recently signed a partnership agreement with Scanfil in Åtvidaberg. The manufacturing will take place in Sweden during the first years of the production.



“We have been working many years with technology development, and Scanfil has a high level of competence in production, purchasing, quality assurance and industrialization. Together we have an efficient organization for producing good products,” says Mattias Nordin, CEO at Coloreel.



Production of the solution will start at Scanfil’s facility in Åtvidaberg, Sweden this autumn. Scanfil’s services to Coloreel will include manufacturing, product development and sourcing activities. Scanfil will also support with all the logistics around the machines.



“We are very pleased that Coloreel chooses Scanfil as its strategic partner. We have extensive experience working on developing and manufacturing technically advanced systems, which has been crucial for Coloreel. Another advantage is our industrial structure where our local units enable close dialogue with the customer regarding, for example, technologies, prototypes and volume ramp-up, while at the same time our global factory network can provide alternative production options throughout the product lifecycle,” said Steve Creutz, Managing Director of Scanfil Åtvidaberg AB."



The Coloreel technology enables instant coloring of textile thread while it is in textile production. The first product to be launched based on this technology is the thread coloring attachment Coloreel Embroline that is said to work with any existing embroidery machine.