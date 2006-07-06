SYSGO joins COG

SYSGO, the European vendor of reliable device software solutions, has just joint the Component Obsolescence Group (COG) Germany.

SYSGO will support the COG members with its knowledge how to deal with software obsolescence as well as how to emulate obsolete hardware with software. With the virtualization operating system PikeOS, SYSGO has already proven to address obsolescence issues in the past.



"The COG Deutschland e.V. welcomes SYSGO in the COG community. With this membership, we won a competent partner who will bring his software obsolescence knowledge to our associating companies.", says Detlef Blum, chairman of the COG Deutschland e.V.



The community of companies affected by hardware or software obsolescence is constantly

growing. These companies invest a lot of money to save their former investment. SYSGO will support COG members, providing embedded software expertise in legacy code usage and hardware emulation. Through workshops, presentations and member meetings, COG members exchange information, expertise and resources to provide solutions in addressing product obsolescence for European markets. SYSGO is already focused on the obsolescence market providing PikeOS, SYSGOs real-time operating system for safety critical systems. In several projects, PikeOS has proven to be a cost-effective migration platform for legacy code from other operating systems and other programming languages.