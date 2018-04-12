© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Construction start for the Micron Centre for Materials Research

Boise State University has officially started the construction of the USD 50 million Micron Center for Materials Research.

Once completed, the four-story, 85’000 square foot, research facility will provide more than 40 research laboratories and spaces, teaching spaces, a 250-seat lecture hall, offices and work spaces, the university reports.



“The success of our materials science program and that of industry are intertwined,” Boise State President Bob Kustra, said in an update on the University website. “Not only will this center further differentiate Boise State University, but a program of this stature also will create new knowledge that is vital to growing high-tech, science and engineering-related industries and associated economic development in the Treasure Valley and beyond.”Micron Center for Materials Research



The Micron Technology Foundation Inc. pledged USD 25 million — the largest single gift to Boise State thus far — for the Micron Center for Materials Research. The building will provide the space needed to continue building expertise in the manufacture of technologies using nanomaterials on an industrial scale.



“Micron and the Micron Foundation are pleased to participate in the groundbreaking of the Micron Center for Materials Research building,” said Micron Technology Executive Vice President Scott DeBoer. “Investments in world-class research capabilities are essential to both Micron and Boise State University. And, this facility continues to demonstrate Micron and Boise State’s longstanding partnership in pursuit of building strong science and technology centers of excellence for the Boise area.”



In 2012 MIcron and Boise State partnered to create a new interdisciplinary doctoral program in materials science, and the Micron School of Materials Science and Engineering - which have expertise and research initiatives in a number of diverse areas, including novel semiconductor nanomaterials and nanostructures; converting lost energy into electricity and computational materials science to name a few.



The new research centre is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2020, the update continues.