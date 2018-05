The biggest EMS providers in the world – MMI’s top 10

© evgenydn dreamstime.com

Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI) has once again provided us with data regarding the rankings among the worlds biggest EMS provider. The required revenue level to even make the top 50 list in 2017 increased was by USD 28 billion from 2016.

Company Rank 2017 Rank 2016 HonHai Precision Industry (Foxconn) 1 1 Pegatron 2 2 Flex 3 3 Jabil 4 4 Wistron 5 7 Sanmina 6 5 Celestica 7 6 New Kinpo Group 8 8 USI 9 11 Venture 10 13

Top 50 sales required USD 300 billion in revenue – an increase from USD 272 billion in 2016.Top 50 sales increased from the previous year by 11.4% largely as a result of top ten EMS firms performing exceptionally well, according to MMI.Companies such as Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron, USI and Venture attained growth rates ranging from 9.3% (Pegatron) to 39.3% (Venture). Foxconn alone achieved revenue growth of 14.6% from 2016 to 2017. Without Foxconn, revenue growth of the Top 50 would have averaged 8.3%.As you can see, two US headquartered companies were pushed out of the top 10 list. Both Plexus and Benchmark Electronic had to make room for the USI and Venture who both made a decent climb on the list.For more information and data - visit Manufacturing Market Insider