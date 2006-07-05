Flextronics transfer from Finland to Poland

Flextronics will leave 43 employees when it transfers production from its Sievi plant in Northern Finland to Poland later this summer.

The production will be moved to Poland where the labour costs are lower. A Finland based investor group called Ojala-yhtymä has signed a Letter of Intent with the local management in Finland. The investor group's intention is to acquire the plant from Flextronics to start its own electronics manufacturing. The remaining 300 employees will in the future work for the investment group.