Festo expands manufacturing in the US – creates 350 new jobs

The German automation solutions provider announces, together with the City of Mason, that the company will expand its service and manufacturing centre in Mason by 350’000 square feet.

The expansion, which will nearly triple the company’s capacity, will also add 350 new jobs over the next five years, the company states in a press release. Construction will be conducted in two phases with expected completion by 2024.



Festo, which has its North American regional headquarters in New York, announced its move to Mason in 2013 with a USD 50 million, 150’000 square-foot facility that opened in 2015. Now, just three years later, Festo will nearly triple its footprint and more than double its workforce.



“Strong market growth in North America requires us to expand our capacity in logistics and production to ensure product and service excellence for our customers,” said Oliver Ring, Festo’s global senior vice president of supply chain and logistics. “We are proud to announce this substantial expansion in Mason, where our team feels welcome and at home. We look forward to a long future of collaboration and success.”