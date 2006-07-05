New VP of EMEA sales at Tektronix

Tektronix has appointed Hans-Peter Kuhnert as Vice President of Sales for its instruments business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Kuhnert will also hold the position as Managing Director for Tektronix GmbH. He will even in the future be based in Cologne. In his new role, Kuhnert will be responsible for managing the sales and support of all Instruments Business products, including oscilloscopes, logic analyzers, real time spectrum analyzers, signal sources and video test and measuring instruments, as well as representing the company as a senior executive in the region.