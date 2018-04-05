Celestica completes acquisition of Atrenne

The Canadian electronics manufacturer has completed its previously announced acquisition of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc.

The acquisition supports Celestica’s strategy to expand its portfolio of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions to deliver added value to customers. Through this acquisition, Celestica is gaining deep expertise in the design and manufacture of ruggedized electromechanical solutions primarily for military and commercial aerospace applications, according to an update from the company.