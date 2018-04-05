© Sirin Labs

Sirin Labs chose Foxconn to manufacture blockchain smartphone

Swiss technology company Sirin Labs has chosen FIH Mobile (Foxconn International Holding) as its partner to debut the design and manufacturing of Finney, the world’s first blockchain-based smartphone.

In December of 2017, Sirin Labs raised USD 157.8 million for the development of the Finney family of consumer devices, which will include a smartphone and all-in-one PC.



The Finney devices are embedded with a cold storage crypto wallet, which is said to enable automatic token conversions for the use of different decentralized applications – without the hassle of obtaining the different tokens through an exchange, the Swiss company says in a press release.



The agreement will have FIH Mobile lead the original design and manufacturing of the phone with Sirin Labs leading the development of the cold storage wallet hardware, and the SIRIN OS.



Following the co-development, FIH Mobile will manufacture the Finney devices in its facilities.



“Bringing the first blockchain-based smartphone to market obligates us to partner with the very best in the market. FIH Mobile – the gold-standard in smartphone manufacturing – was ultimately the clear and natural partner for us,” says Moshe Hogeg, Co-CEO of Sirin Labs, in the press release.