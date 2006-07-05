Valor appoints Mathias Heinrich<br>as Sales Manager Central Europe

Mathias Heinrich recently joined Valor Computerized Systems as Sales Manager for Central Europe. With more than 20 years experience in the systems computing and electronics industries Mr. Heinrich is responsible for Valor major accounts in this region, particularly in the automotive industry where PCB component traceability is a standard requirement.

Prior to joining Valor Mr. Heinrich held various major account and management positions at Tecnomatix. Before this he held the position of regional director in North Germany at Parametric Technology Corporation (PTC).



When asked what attracted him to Valor, Mathias Heinrich responded that it was a combination of the company's leadership, solutions and reputation in the industry. "Valor is on its way to become the leader in the assembly market, offering superb NPI and MES solutions built on first-class technology. As the vendor of choice for global electronics companies, the company's vision in helping manufacturers rise to the challenges of change, complexity and competition presents a great opportunity to further Valor's penetration in Europe."



Based in Hannover, Mr. Heinrich holds honorary positions at the Junior Chamber Germany and the Junior Chamber International and is an active member of the Lions International Organisation. In his spare time, Mathias is a keen motorcycle enthusiast and sportsman.