Denso brings automotive technology R&D to Israel

Denso Corporation has unveiled its newest innovative satellite R&D team in Israel, aiming to accelerate advanced technologies like automated driving, cybersecurity, and AI.

Starting in April, Denso's R&D satellite will begin collaborating with local startups to pioneer new technologies, the company writes in a press release.



This is the newest satellite in Denso's global R&D network located in key regions. Denso distributes R&D functions around the world and works with local universities, research institutions, startups, and various other partners to develop products and technologies tailored to customers and regional characteristics. Denso recently announced an initiative to broaden R&D capabilities outside Japan, and in 2017, started satellite R&D activities in Helsinki, Finland focusing on creating advanced technologies and services.



Denso will tap into Israel's technology strengths to develop competitive technologies, both internally and through collaborative research with local companies and universities. The technologies and products developed in Israel will contribute to Denso's mission to deliver safe and sustainable mobility solutions that improve people's lives and benefit the environment.