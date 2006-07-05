Actel awarded with Electron d'Or



Today, Actel announced that its Actel FusionTM Programmable System Chip (PSC), the industry's first mixed-signal field-programmable gate array (FPGA), has won the French electronic industry's annual Electron d'Or award for Best Innovative Programmable Logic Product of the Year.

The esteemed prize was presented to Actel by French electronics trade magazine, Electronique, at an awards ceremony held in Paris on June 14.



In the programmable logic category, Actel, Xilinx, Altera and QuickLogic were nominated. An independent jury of industry journalists, experts, engineering companies and end users voted to determine the Actel Fusion PSC as the winner.



Commenting on the award, Patrizio Piasentin, regional manager of Southern Europe for Actel said, “As a company, we are committed to the continued research and development of innovative technologies that will add value for our customers. Therefore, we are truly honored to have won this prestigious award amidst tough competition. The Electron d'Or award, the third industry award win this year for the Actel Fusion PSC, recognizes the innovative nature of an advanced mixed-signal programmable logic platform."