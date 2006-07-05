Ex Jabil employee privately spent<br>$1.8 million of the company´s money

According to S:t Petersburg Times Patrick Henry Stewart, a former Controller at Jabil has plead guilty for spending 1.8 million of the company´s money.

Stewart´s charges carry a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison and fines of $250,000 but the court has decided to lower the penalties since Stewart admitted the crime.



Stewart used the company´s checks for privare payments and kept each check under $50,000 so that he wouldn´t need to obtain a second signature. Stewart used the money to buy a car, fundings of home improvements and many other things.