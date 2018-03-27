© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 27, 2018
Foxconn acquires Belkin for $866 million
Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited (FIT) and Belkin International, have signed a definitive agreement under which FIT agreed to acquire Belkin International for approximately USD 866 million in cash.
The Hon Hai subsidiary expects to further tap into premium accessories and the smart home markets by leveraging Belkin’s strength in research and development and the consumer products channel, a press release reads.
The transaction will also fuel the growth of Belkin’s portfolio of brands and products and supports further investment in research and development and engineering to expand FIT and Belkin’s presence in the US and key markets globally.
“FIT is excited to acquire Belkin and its capabilities in the premium consumer products space,” said Sidney Lu, CEO, FIT. “Integrating Belkin’s best-in-class capabilities and solutions into FIT, we expect to enrich our portfolio of premium consumer products and accelerate our penetration into the smart home.”
“This move will accelerate our vision of delivering technology that makes the lives of people around the world better, more convenient and more fulfilling. I am thrilled to take our brand portfolio of Belkin, Linksys, Wemo and Phyn to new heights,” said Chet Pipkin, CEO and founder, Belkin International. “We see significant synergies with FIT, including leveraging its world-class manufacturing capability to enhance Belkin’s operating efficiency and competitiveness. The transaction also grants us access to more resources to invest in our people and to aggressively pursue opportunities in the marketplace.”
Belkin International and its family of brands will continue to operate as a subsidiary of FIT under the leadership of CEO and founder Mr. Pipkin and his executive team. Mr. Pipkin is expected to join FIT’s management team.
The transaction will also fuel the growth of Belkin’s portfolio of brands and products and supports further investment in research and development and engineering to expand FIT and Belkin’s presence in the US and key markets globally.
“FIT is excited to acquire Belkin and its capabilities in the premium consumer products space,” said Sidney Lu, CEO, FIT. “Integrating Belkin’s best-in-class capabilities and solutions into FIT, we expect to enrich our portfolio of premium consumer products and accelerate our penetration into the smart home.”
“This move will accelerate our vision of delivering technology that makes the lives of people around the world better, more convenient and more fulfilling. I am thrilled to take our brand portfolio of Belkin, Linksys, Wemo and Phyn to new heights,” said Chet Pipkin, CEO and founder, Belkin International. “We see significant synergies with FIT, including leveraging its world-class manufacturing capability to enhance Belkin’s operating efficiency and competitiveness. The transaction also grants us access to more resources to invest in our people and to aggressively pursue opportunities in the marketplace.”
Belkin International and its family of brands will continue to operate as a subsidiary of FIT under the leadership of CEO and founder Mr. Pipkin and his executive team. Mr. Pipkin is expected to join FIT’s management team.
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in Q1 The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Aspocomp records a 4% sales growth in Q1 The Finnish PCB manufacturer recorded first quarter net sales of EUR 6.1 million, a YoY...
Nokia planning sale of its Digital Health business Nokia says the company plans to sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and...
GTK is 'Brexit-ready' with Romanian facility GTK’s manufacturing facility in Romania is going from strength to strength according to Chas...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Lockheed opens new facility to support F-35 production growth Lockheed Martin has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Pinellas County, Florida...
Plexus expands presence in Malaysia with acquisition of new facility EMS provider Plexus is increasing is presence in Malaysia with the acquisition of...
AQ Manufacturing shuts down in Thailand AQ Manufacturing Co., Ltd is starting the process to close down the manufacturing site in...
Under-display fingerprint sensor for smartphones to top 100M units by 2019 Smartphone brands are expected to increase their adoption of under-display...
North American PCB industry growth continues upward IPC says that industry shipments and orders continued to grow at a brisk pace in March. The...
DiDi and Nevs form alliance with automobile industry players Nevs, DiDi and several other companies from the automotive industry met up in Beijing on...
UK:E increase capacity with new machinery investment Lancashire-based, UK Electronics, has recently invested in some new...
Middle-power LED Package Products in Chinese Market Saw Price... The mid-power 3030 LED package products in the Chinese market saw significant price...
Cobham wins T-38C military trainer radio retrofit contract Cobham Aerospace Communications has been awarded the contract to supply...
Swedish Northvolt Labs gets ready to rumble Northvolt kicked off the construction of Northvolt Labs. Once completed in 2019, the...
'Unimicron Germany is absolutely ready for future challenges' "We had to work very hard these past 479 days. We have finally completed the entire...
Magna & Innoviz to supply LiDAR technology to BMW On the road to developing autonomous technologies, perhaps nothing is more...
Autoliv on Veoneer spin-off progress Operational separation of the Electronics business (new name: Veoneer) was completed on...
Foundry market dominated by TSMC - owns half Research shows that in 2017, the top eight major foundry leaders (i.e., sales of ≥$1.0...
PLATO to get OHB Systems expertise OHB System AG was commissioned as prime contractor for the science...
Cable manufacturer sets up shop in Lithuania Baltijos Eukutecas, Lithuanian entity of German cable manufacturer Eukutec, will...
Rheinmetall secures Skyshield air defence systems order from Asia In a competitive bidding process, German-headquartered Rheinmetall Air Defence won the...
Plexus is planning a second manufacturing facility in Mexico The EMS provider is planning to construct a second manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico .The 472,000 square foot leased building will be built for Plexus by Corporate Properties of America and will be located near...
Iridium satellites being 'processed' at SpaceX All five Iridium NEXT satellites for its sixth launch are in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments