Danish PCB firm to shut down

The Danish Printed Circuit Board firm Müller Print will shut down by the end of August.

As a result of bad inflow of orders the Danish PCB firm has now given up the struggle.



Two and a half years ago Müller Print, on Sjaelland in Denmark 25 km southeast of Kögel, ceased payments and started over with new owners but the new company didn´t manage to win back their lost customers and ever since there has been a struggle for the company to find new customers for its single-sided and double-sided PCBs.



The manufacturing at the plant will continue through August but after that the company will be closed. According to evertiq´s sources the company management is not likely to start over with a new project within the PCB industry.