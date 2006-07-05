Large Nokia Supplier to Cease Production

Nypro CMS, a Finland based plastic shell maker has started union cooperation talks to lay off all 130 employees with the option of closing the Salo factory by the end of this year.

"Production is not transferring to another site, the threat is our order book is running out," CEO Mikko Salmela told PRW. Nypro CMS is a big supplier of shells to Nokia's mobile phones. The company is owned partly by global injection moulding group Nypro Inc and partly by EM Group of Finland.

