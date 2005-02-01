Mentor releases new Synthesis Supports

Mentor Graphics Corporation announced in a press release that its suite of advanced synthesis products has added support for Actel Corporation's newly introduced ProASIC3(tm) and ProASIC3E(tm) FPGAs. In addition, the company also releases advanced synthesis products support for Altera Corporation's newly introduced HardCopy II structured ASIC family.

"Advanced synthesis support from Mentor Graphics for our new ProASIC3/E families is important to us," said Dennis Kish, vice president of marketing at Actel. "Our new devices deliver advanced features such as 64-bit, 66-MHz PCI performance and on-chip user flash memory. We have closely collaborated in testing efforts for both Precision(r) Synthesis and Leonardo(r)Spectrum, and believe that Mentor Graphics solutions will help enable customers to realize the benefits of ProASIC3/E."



"We have worked very closely with Mentor Graphics over the past year to establish a seamless flow for our HardCopy devices, so it was a clear-cut extension for us to develop a robust and automatic HardCopy II flow," said Alain Bismuth, vice president, HardCopy product group at Altera. "We feel that the combination of Altera's structured ASIC devices and Mentor Graphics synthesis products will enable our mutual customers to consistently and predictably maximize their competitive advantage with minimal effort on their part."