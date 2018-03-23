© evertiq

Printed Circuits accredited to ISO 9001:2015

Minnesota-based PCB manufacturer, Printed Circuits, has received accreditation to the new ISO standard, 2001:2015.

"We are very excited to announce that we were just certified to the new ISO standard 9001:2015," says Ken Tannehill, president and CEO, in a press release. "Starting in 2000 with our original accreditation to ISO 9000 and the military performance specification MIL-PRF-31032 we have made a commitment to keep our quality systems current and relevant to our customers' needs. We are glad to continue in that effort and have plans to pursue additional qualifications in the future"



Printed Circuits is a US manufacturer of multilayer flex and rigid flex printed circuit boards typically used in high reliability applications such as medical, military and commercial electronics.



"The 9001:2015 qualification takes a much more holistic review of a facility's organization, pursuits and satisfaction of key stakeholders," said Matt Tannehill, executive vice president. "At the same time, it is much harder and more thorough than our previous ISO accreditation," Matt continued. "It is good for our customers to see our continued effort at developing both our quality system and overall management system to meet their needs now and in the future."