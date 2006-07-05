Foxconn´s R&D centre soon to be inaugurated

Foxconn´s R&D centre is scheduled to be completed in July or August and opened in the fourth quarter.

The new global R&D centre will combine and integrate Foxconn´s 14 laboratories and R&D operations into one unit and the centre will approximately have a workforce of about 3000 people. The centre is expected to have NT$12 billion in expenses over three years. The facility is located in Tingpu Industrial Park, Tucheng city of Taipei county, northern Taiwan.