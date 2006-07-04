ARTiSAN Software Tools powers ahead in Germany

ARTiSAN Software Tools, a global leader for UML 2 and SysML-based real-time systems and software modelling tools, is continuing to expand its Cologne-based German operation on the back of the significant sales success of ARTiSAN Studio in the automotive and industrial control markets and partnerships with German-based embedded solutions companies.

Since its formation in 2000, ARTiSAN Software Tools GmbH has spearheaded the company's sales drive into both the automotive and industrial control markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland where ARTiSAN Studio is fast becoming the tool suite of choice for safety critical embedded software development. With companies like Audi, ZF and Diehl AKO already as customers, recent sales successes in these markets include Siemens VDO, Siemens Automation & Drives and Robert Bosch.



To support its growing business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, ARTiSAN has further expanded its key account sales and support team with the recent appointment of Stephan Büchner as the Key Account Manager for Southern Germany and Austria based in Munich and Applications Engineer Carola Hartlieb. Stephan was previously an Automotive Account Manager at The MathWorks for the last four years and Carola was with TogetherSoft in Stuttgart and with Conti Temic supporting its internal tools before she joined ARTiSAN.



The growing success and reputation of ARTiSAN in the German embedded software development market has also provided the impetus for the implementation of several company-wide collaborative partnerships with German embedded solutions companies with complementary technology. These include aquintos' model transformation technology - aquintos.M2M - for model-driven software development, iSYSTEM's integration of ARTiSAN Studio with its emulation and debug technology for on-target simulation of embedded applications modelled in UML and Extessy´s co-simulation platform EXITE. ARTiSAN has also built up a network of training and service partners in the D.A.CH market to support customers introducing object-oriented technology with on-site training and coaching.



“ARTiSAN Studio is applicable to the embedded software development needs of a broad variety of markets and applications,” said Jeremy Goulding, President and CEO of ARTiSAN Software Tools. “The ongoing sales success of our German operation has not only underpinned our drive into the automotive and industrial control markets but also effectively created a centre of excellence for customers developing relevant applications.”