© ic insights Analysis | March 21, 2018
Are major DRAM suppliers stunting DRAM demand?
Skyrocketing DRAM prices potentially open the door for startup Chinese competitors, predicts market researcher IC Insights.
Historically, the DRAM market has been the most volatile of the major IC product segments. A good example of this was displayed over the past two years when the DRAM market declined 8% in 2016 only to surge by 77% in 2017!
In the 34-year period from 1978-2012, the DRAM price-per-bit declined by an average annual rate of 33%. However, from 2012 through 2017, the average DRAM price-per-bit decline was only 3% per year. Moreover, the 47% full-year 2017 jump in the price-per-bit of DRAM was the largest annual increase since 1978, surpassing the previous high of 45% registered 30 years ago in 1988, writes IC Insights.
In 2017, DRAM bit volume growth was 20%, half the 40% rate of increase registered in 2016. For 2018, each of the three major DRAM producers (e.g., Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron) have stated that they expect DRAM bit volume growth to once again be about 20%. However, as shown, monthly year-over-year DRAM bit volume growth averaged only 13% over the nine-month period of May 2017 through January 2018.
The graph at the top of this article also plots the monthly price-per-Gb of DRAM from January of 2017 through January of 2018. As shown, the DRAM price-per-Gb has been on a steep rise, with prices being 47% higher in January 2018 as compared to one year earlier in January 2017. There is little doubt that electronic system manufacturers are currently scrambling to adjust and adapt to the skyrocketing cost of memory.
DRAM is usually considered a commodity like oil. Like most commodities, there is elasticity of demand associated with the product. For example, when oil prices are low, many consumers purchase big SUVs, with little concern for the vehicle’s miles-per-gallon efficiency. However, when oil prices are high, consumers typically look toward smaller or alternative energy (e.g., hybrid or fully electric) options.
While difficult to precisely measure, it is IC Insights’ opinion that DRAM bit volume usage is also affected by elasticity, whereby increased costs inhibit demand and lower costs expand usage and open up new applications. The correlation coefficient between the DRAM price-per-bit and the year-over-year bit volume increase from January 2017 through January 2018 was a strong -0.88 (a perfect correlation between two factors moving in the opposite direction would be -1.0). Thus, while system manufacturers are not scaling back DRAM usage in systems currently shipping, there have been numerous rumors of some smartphone producers scaling back DRAM in next-generation models (i.e., incorporating 4GB of DRAM per smartphone instead of 5GB).
In 2018, IC Insights believes that the major DRAM suppliers will be walking a fine line between making their shareholders even happier than they are right now and further alienating their customer base. If, and it is a BIG if, the startup Chinese DRAM producers can field a competitive product over the next couple of years, DRAM users could flock to these new suppliers in an attempt to get out from under the crushing price increases now being thrust upon them—with the “payback” to the current major DRAM suppliers being severe.
More information can be found on IC Insights' website.
In the 34-year period from 1978-2012, the DRAM price-per-bit declined by an average annual rate of 33%. However, from 2012 through 2017, the average DRAM price-per-bit decline was only 3% per year. Moreover, the 47% full-year 2017 jump in the price-per-bit of DRAM was the largest annual increase since 1978, surpassing the previous high of 45% registered 30 years ago in 1988, writes IC Insights.
In 2017, DRAM bit volume growth was 20%, half the 40% rate of increase registered in 2016. For 2018, each of the three major DRAM producers (e.g., Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron) have stated that they expect DRAM bit volume growth to once again be about 20%. However, as shown, monthly year-over-year DRAM bit volume growth averaged only 13% over the nine-month period of May 2017 through January 2018.
The graph at the top of this article also plots the monthly price-per-Gb of DRAM from January of 2017 through January of 2018. As shown, the DRAM price-per-Gb has been on a steep rise, with prices being 47% higher in January 2018 as compared to one year earlier in January 2017. There is little doubt that electronic system manufacturers are currently scrambling to adjust and adapt to the skyrocketing cost of memory.
DRAM is usually considered a commodity like oil. Like most commodities, there is elasticity of demand associated with the product. For example, when oil prices are low, many consumers purchase big SUVs, with little concern for the vehicle’s miles-per-gallon efficiency. However, when oil prices are high, consumers typically look toward smaller or alternative energy (e.g., hybrid or fully electric) options.
While difficult to precisely measure, it is IC Insights’ opinion that DRAM bit volume usage is also affected by elasticity, whereby increased costs inhibit demand and lower costs expand usage and open up new applications. The correlation coefficient between the DRAM price-per-bit and the year-over-year bit volume increase from January 2017 through January 2018 was a strong -0.88 (a perfect correlation between two factors moving in the opposite direction would be -1.0). Thus, while system manufacturers are not scaling back DRAM usage in systems currently shipping, there have been numerous rumors of some smartphone producers scaling back DRAM in next-generation models (i.e., incorporating 4GB of DRAM per smartphone instead of 5GB).
In 2018, IC Insights believes that the major DRAM suppliers will be walking a fine line between making their shareholders even happier than they are right now and further alienating their customer base. If, and it is a BIG if, the startup Chinese DRAM producers can field a competitive product over the next couple of years, DRAM users could flock to these new suppliers in an attempt to get out from under the crushing price increases now being thrust upon them—with the “payback” to the current major DRAM suppliers being severe.
More information can be found on IC Insights' website.
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in Q1 The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Aspocomp records a 4% sales growth in Q1 The Finnish PCB manufacturer recorded first quarter net sales of EUR 6.1 million, a YoY...
Nokia planning sale of its Digital Health business Nokia says the company plans to sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and...
GTK is 'Brexit-ready' with Romanian facility GTK’s manufacturing facility in Romania is going from strength to strength according to Chas...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Lockheed opens new facility to support F-35 production growth Lockheed Martin has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Pinellas County, Florida...
Plexus expands presence in Malaysia with acquisition of new facility EMS provider Plexus is increasing is presence in Malaysia with the acquisition of...
Close down of AQ Manufacturing Co., Ltd in Thailand AQ Manufacturing Co., Ltd is starting the process to close down the manufacturing site in...
Under-display fingerprint sensor for smartphones to top 100M units by 2019 Smartphone brands are expected to increase their adoption of under-display...
North American PCB industry growth continues upward IPC says that industry shipments and orders continued to grow at a brisk pace in March. The...
DiDi and Nevs form alliance with automobile industry players Nevs, DiDi and several other companies from the automotive industry met up in Beijing on...
UK:E increase capacity with new machinery investment Lancashire-based, UK Electronics, has recently invested in some new...
Middle-power LED Package Products in Chinese Market Saw Price... The mid-power 3030 LED package products in the Chinese market saw significant price...
Cobham wins T-38C military trainer radio retrofit contract Cobham Aerospace Communications has been awarded the contract to supply...
Swedish Northvolt Labs gets ready to rumble Northvolt kicked off the construction of Northvolt Labs. Once completed in 2019, the...
'Unimicron Germany is absolutely ready for future challenges' "We had to work very hard these past 479 days. We have finally completed the entire...
Magna & Innoviz to supply LiDAR technology to BMW On the road to developing autonomous technologies, perhaps nothing is more...
Autoliv on Veoneer spin-off progress Operational separation of the Electronics business (new name: Veoneer) was completed on...
Foundry market dominated by TSMC - owns half Research shows that in 2017, the top eight major foundry leaders (i.e., sales of ≥$1.0...
PLATO to get OHB Systems expertise OHB System AG was commissioned as prime contractor for the science...
Cable manufacturer sets up shop in Lithuania Baltijos Eukutecas, Lithuanian entity of German cable manufacturer Eukutec, will...
Rheinmetall secures Skyshield air defence systems order from Asia In a competitive bidding process, German-headquartered Rheinmetall Air Defence won the...
Plexus is planning a second manufacturing facility in Mexico The EMS provider is planning to construct a second manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico .The 472,000 square foot leased building will be built for Plexus by Corporate Properties of America and will be located near...
Iridium satellites being 'processed' at SpaceX All five Iridium NEXT satellites for its sixth launch are in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments