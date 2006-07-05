Mouser Electronics and Ramtron<br>in global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the fastest growing catalogue distributor in the electronics industry, and Ramtron International Corporation have signed a global distribution agreement to supply memory, microcontroller, and integrated semiconductor solutions.

“We have partnered with Mouser because they specialise in delivering new, cutting-edge technologies to design and development engineers in the early stages of the design cycle,” said Michael Hollabaugh, Ramtron VP of Sales and Marketing. “They excel at new product introductions and offer customer support to pair the right products with the right applications. Mouser will be an outstanding addition to our worldwide sales network as we continue to expand our FRAM and MCU product lines.”



Mouser will support Ramtron's non-volatile FRAM memory and high-performance microcontroller products, including Processor Companion, Serial and Parallel FRAM memory solutions, fast and flexible Versa 8051-based MCUs, and high-performance mixed-signal 8051s.



According to Mike Scott, Mouser VP of Active and Passive Products, the distribution agreement with Ramtron is in keeping with the distributor's business model of continuing to offer the newest, most innovative products and the latest technologies to its customers. Ramtron recently broke new ground with the first FRAM-enhanced MCU, the VRS51L3074, and the highest density FRAM memory to date, the 1-Megabit FM20L08. “Adding Ramtron to our broad repertoire of products is a great complement to our line card,” Scott said, “and further enhances the quality of innovative products we offer our customers.”