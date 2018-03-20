© Apple

Apple is secretly developing its own displays

The Cupertino company is reportedly designing and producing its own screens – for the first time. Apple is said to be using a secret manufacturing facility close to its California HQ to make small batches of the displays for testing.

Bloomberg is reporting – citing people familiar with the situation – that Apple is investing significantly in the development of next-gen MicroLED screens. These screens use different light-emitting compounds than the current OLED displays and are said to allow the final products to be slimmer and to require less power.



Apple has been developing its own chips for quite some time now, and the move to do the same with displays might create some serious ripples among the company’s suppliers – from actual screen manufacturers to companies such as Synaptics, which produces chip-screen interfaces.



MicroLED would allow Apple to stand out on the smartphone market. As Ray Soneira, who runs screen tester DisplayMate Technologies, told Bloomberg; “Everyone can buy an OLED or LCD screen,” he says. “But Apple could own MicroLED.”



However, Apple is a design company and will most likely outsource production of the new screen technology as the California manufacturing facility is too small for volume production, the report continues.



Apple has declined to comment on Bloombergs information.



The secret manufacturing facility reportedly measures 62’000-square-foot, and is the first of its kind for Apple. It’s located in Santa Clara, about a 15 minute drive from the company’s Apple Park campus. About 300 engineers are said to be designing and producing MicroLED screens at the facility, the report continues.