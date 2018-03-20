© Tritium General | March 20, 2018
Tritium opens EU headquarters in Netherlands
As part of a strategic development plan to take service, support, sales, training and manufacturing of its electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging solutions closer to customers around the world, Brisbane-based Tritium has announced the official opening of a European Headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
The facility will be the centre for its sales programme across the territory and also house a training and accreditation unit for technical servicing and customer support. In addition, it has the capability to customise its product range to meet local market needs and specific customer requirements.
Tritium is a specialist in developing infrastructure solutions for the EV sector and is already a major supplier of fast chargers to the region, having taken around 20% of the west Europe market since the launch of its Veefil 50kW DC range in 2013. It has supplied over 50% of the DC fast charging units operational in Norway and is looking to develop its sales further in regions such as Germany, UK, France, BeNeLux and Scandinavia, where its distinctive Veefil range is already installed on charging highways and in city centres. Around 95% of Tritium’s fast chargers are exported globally and are operational in over 20 countries, a press release reads.
“The opening of this facility represents a major investment and commitment to the European market,” explains David Finn, Tritium’s Co-founder and CEO, “and it’s in direct response to increased demand for our products and services from this region. In just a few years Tritium has made a significant impact in the fast-charging sector and we needed to have a local presence operational in Europe ahead of a very active year, when we’ll be launching a number of new initiatives.
“Europe offers enormous potential for Tritium and the market is extremely exciting for us. Thus far, we have been very successful in deploying charging infrastructure in the Utilities & Network sector and partnering with leading CPOs and back-end providers. The recent surge in new EV model launches in Europe has sparked increased interest in our Veefil range of 50kW Fast Chargers and Ultra-Fast Chargers (150-475kW), for both urban and corridor charging. Tritium is working closely with leading companies in the European Automotive and Petrol/Retail industry, in order to provide the best suited and most efficient fast charging solution in the market.”
Amsterdam is the second overseas facility opened by Tritium in just over a year – its first international facility in Torrance, California, US opened in 2017.
Tritium is a specialist in developing infrastructure solutions for the EV sector and is already a major supplier of fast chargers to the region, having taken around 20% of the west Europe market since the launch of its Veefil 50kW DC range in 2013. It has supplied over 50% of the DC fast charging units operational in Norway and is looking to develop its sales further in regions such as Germany, UK, France, BeNeLux and Scandinavia, where its distinctive Veefil range is already installed on charging highways and in city centres. Around 95% of Tritium’s fast chargers are exported globally and are operational in over 20 countries, a press release reads.
“The opening of this facility represents a major investment and commitment to the European market,” explains David Finn, Tritium’s Co-founder and CEO, “and it’s in direct response to increased demand for our products and services from this region. In just a few years Tritium has made a significant impact in the fast-charging sector and we needed to have a local presence operational in Europe ahead of a very active year, when we’ll be launching a number of new initiatives.
“Europe offers enormous potential for Tritium and the market is extremely exciting for us. Thus far, we have been very successful in deploying charging infrastructure in the Utilities & Network sector and partnering with leading CPOs and back-end providers. The recent surge in new EV model launches in Europe has sparked increased interest in our Veefil range of 50kW Fast Chargers and Ultra-Fast Chargers (150-475kW), for both urban and corridor charging. Tritium is working closely with leading companies in the European Automotive and Petrol/Retail industry, in order to provide the best suited and most efficient fast charging solution in the market.”
Amsterdam is the second overseas facility opened by Tritium in just over a year – its first international facility in Torrance, California, US opened in 2017.
Aspocomp records a 4% sales growth in Q1 The Finnish PCB manufacturer recorded first quarter net sales of EUR 6.1 million, a YoY...
Nokia planning sale of its Digital Health business Nokia says the company plans to sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and...
GTK is 'Brexit-ready' with Romanian facility GTK’s manufacturing facility in Romania is going from strength to strength according to Chas...
Lockheed opens new facility to support F-35 production growth Lockheed Martin has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Pinellas County, Florida...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Plexus expands presence in Malaysia with acquisition of new facility EMS provider Plexus is increasing is presence in Malaysia with the acquisition of...
Close down of AQ Manufacturing Co., Ltd in Thailand AQ Manufacturing Co., Ltd is starting the process to close down the manufacturing site in...
Under-display fingerprint sensor for smartphones to top 100M units by 2019 Smartphone brands are expected to increase their adoption of under-display...
North American PCB industry growth continues upward IPC says that industry shipments and orders continued to grow at a brisk pace in March. The...
DiDi and Nevs form alliance with automobile industry players Nevs, DiDi and several other companies from the automotive industry met up in Beijing on...
UK:E increase capacity with new machinery investment Lancashire-based, UK Electronics, has recently invested in some new...
Middle-power LED Package Products in Chinese Market Saw Price... The mid-power 3030 LED package products in the Chinese market saw significant price...
Cobham wins T-38C military trainer radio retrofit contract Cobham Aerospace Communications has been awarded the contract to supply...
Swedish Northvolt Labs gets ready to rumble Northvolt kicked off the construction of Northvolt Labs. Once completed in 2019, the...
'Unimicron Germany is absolutely ready for future challenges' "We had to work very hard these past 479 days. We have finally completed the entire...
Magna & Innoviz to supply LiDAR technology to BMW On the road to developing autonomous technologies, perhaps nothing is more...
Autoliv on Veoneer spin-off progress Operational separation of the Electronics business (new name: Veoneer) was completed on...
Foundry market dominated by TSMC - owns half Research shows that in 2017, the top eight major foundry leaders (i.e., sales of ≥$1.0...
PLATO to get OHB Systems expertise OHB System AG was commissioned as prime contractor for the science...
Cable manufacturer sets up shop in Lithuania Baltijos Eukutecas, Lithuanian entity of German cable manufacturer Eukutec, will...
Rheinmetall secures Skyshield air defence systems order from Asia In a competitive bidding process, German-headquartered Rheinmetall Air Defence won the...
Plexus is planning a second manufacturing facility in Mexico The EMS provider is planning to construct a second manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Mexico .The 472,000 square foot leased building will be built for Plexus by Corporate Properties of America and will be located near...
Iridium satellites being 'processed' at SpaceX All five Iridium NEXT satellites for its sixth launch are in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch...
North American PCB industry growth continues upward Industry shipments and orders continued to grow at a brisk pace in March. The book-to-bill...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments