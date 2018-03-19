© BorgWarner

BorgWarner opens latest turbocharger production facility in Thailand

BorgWarner has inaugurated its latest production plant in the Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate of Rayong, Thailand. With a total area of 69'965 square feet (6'500 square meters), the facility includes a production line for advanced turbocharging solutions.

For those unfamiliar with the company, BorgWarner produces technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.



"Thailand is a very important production base for Asian automakers and offers an excellent business environment," said Robin Kendrick, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbo Systems. "Many leading automakers have production facilities in Thailand. With our new facility in Rayong we serve them with localized manufacturing to meet their thriving demand while strengthening our leadership position."



Using the experience gained in its other production plants, the latest BorgWarner facility was designed following lean production principles, making the flow of people and materials along the line clear and efficient.