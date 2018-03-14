© Terma

Terma expands with new headquarters

In the summer of 2019, Terma will expand its headquarters in Aarhus, Denmark with a new two-story building with a total area of more than 3’100 square metres.

In the summer of 2019, a new two-story building with a total area of 3’114 square metres is expected to be ready for occupation in Lystrup, Aarhus. The building will provide 70 new office workplaces. The building is expected to amount to more than DKK 40 million (EUR 5.3 million).



"After several years of growth in both activities and number of employees, we need more space, and we expect this development to continue in the coming years", says CFOO Per Thiesen. "It is especially our cafeteria and kitchen facilities that have become outdated and more space is needed for the many employees. In 2017, we had a net intake of 150 new employees in Terma as a whole, and many of them are employed in the headquarters in Lystrup”, says Per Thiesen.