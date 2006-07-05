Components most expensive in US

According to an article on electronicsweekly.com the ASP of components in US is nearly the doubled compared to the ASP for the rest of the world.

USA is probably the most expensive place you can buy your components at.



"The ASP (average selling price) of an IC sold into the Americas region in Q106 was $2.39, almost twice the $1.24 ASP of an IC sold into the ROW (rest of world i.e. non-Japanese Asia) region", says the IC Insights report which electronicsweekly.com was referring to.