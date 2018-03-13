© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Canadian EMS provider expands into the US

Canadian EMS provider, Microart Services Inc, is expanding. The company has secured a factory location in North Tonawanda, New York – which will be Microart’s first expansion outside of Canada.

"We are extremely excited to expand our footprint to include a US location”, says CEO, Mark Wood, in a press release. “We have been looking for some time to get a foothold into the US market to support our US customers and some of our Canadian customers who require US content in their products being sold into the US.”



In an email to evertiq Mr. Wood states that the company expects to add about 10 new employees in the 4’000 square feet manufacturing facility.



“The factory will be a duplicate of our current factory but on a smaller scale. We will transition customers slowly to ensure that they receive the same level of quality and service that they are currently accustomed to,” Mr. Wood continues in the press release.



Microart expects to be operational at the new factory by April 1 of this year. Audits for ISO certain certifications will be scheduled for September to give the company time to build up documentation to support the audit.