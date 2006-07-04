SMT & Inspection | July 04, 2006
FlexLink receives important order from USA
FlexLink confirms success for its assembly lines by a significant order from a world leading computer manufacturer.
FlexLink has received orders from a world leading computer manufacturer to equip two assembly facilities in America. The orders confirm FlexLink's position as a leading supplier of assembly technology and equipment to the computer industry. The order value is 4.6 million US dollars and delivery is due in the fourth quarter of this year.
Following successful installations of two assembly lines for computers earlier this year, one in North Africa and one in Eastern Europe, FlexLink has been awarded orders for two assembly lines and one shipping line for finished products. The products to be assembled are laptop and desktop computers and servers. The orders include a one-year technical support and maintenance contract.
The orders were taken in heavy international competition, and the winning supplier was selected by the customer's central and local engineers in conjunction. FlexLink's presence near the facilities, a high proportion of locally produced content, knowledge of the customer's processes, local engineering supported by international expertise and a speedy, flexible procurement process were order winning factors.
"We are extremely proud to work with the major computer manufacturers as it confirms our top capability in this field, which is based on production logistics expertise applied in a highly specialized manufacturing process. Considering the successful installations for computer assembly that we made earlier this year, FlexLink is now established as a leading supplier to this demanding industry. We also have a number of promising projects for the computer industry pending for decision this year", says Mattias Perjos, CEO, FlexLink.
Following successful installations of two assembly lines for computers earlier this year, one in North Africa and one in Eastern Europe, FlexLink has been awarded orders for two assembly lines and one shipping line for finished products. The products to be assembled are laptop and desktop computers and servers. The orders include a one-year technical support and maintenance contract.
The orders were taken in heavy international competition, and the winning supplier was selected by the customer's central and local engineers in conjunction. FlexLink's presence near the facilities, a high proportion of locally produced content, knowledge of the customer's processes, local engineering supported by international expertise and a speedy, flexible procurement process were order winning factors.
"We are extremely proud to work with the major computer manufacturers as it confirms our top capability in this field, which is based on production logistics expertise applied in a highly specialized manufacturing process. Considering the successful installations for computer assembly that we made earlier this year, FlexLink is now established as a leading supplier to this demanding industry. We also have a number of promising projects for the computer industry pending for decision this year", says Mattias Perjos, CEO, FlexLink.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments