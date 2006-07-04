FlexLink receives important order from USA

FlexLink confirms success for its assembly lines by a significant order from a world leading computer manufacturer.

FlexLink has received orders from a world leading computer manufacturer to equip two assembly facilities in America. The orders confirm FlexLink's position as a leading supplier of assembly technology and equipment to the computer industry. The order value is 4.6 million US dollars and delivery is due in the fourth quarter of this year.



Following successful installations of two assembly lines for computers earlier this year, one in North Africa and one in Eastern Europe, FlexLink has been awarded orders for two assembly lines and one shipping line for finished products. The products to be assembled are laptop and desktop computers and servers. The orders include a one-year technical support and maintenance contract.



The orders were taken in heavy international competition, and the winning supplier was selected by the customer's central and local engineers in conjunction. FlexLink's presence near the facilities, a high proportion of locally produced content, knowledge of the customer's processes, local engineering supported by international expertise and a speedy, flexible procurement process were order winning factors.



"We are extremely proud to work with the major computer manufacturers as it confirms our top capability in this field, which is based on production logistics expertise applied in a highly specialized manufacturing process. Considering the successful installations for computer assembly that we made earlier this year, FlexLink is now established as a leading supplier to this demanding industry. We also have a number of promising projects for the computer industry pending for decision this year", says Mattias Perjos, CEO, FlexLink.