© Airbus

Airbus adjusts production rates - affecting 3'700 positions

Following changes to the A380 and A400M delivery plans, Airbus is adjusting the production rates for the programmes – something that will affect the workforce.

The new plan involves the production of six A380s per year starting from 2020 and eight A400Ms per year, also as of 2020. Airbus is now entering into a formal social process with staff representatives at European and national levels to analyse potential implications for the company’s workforce and to start joint mitigation efforts, the company writes in a press release.



At this stage, The company estimates that the decision will affect up to 3’700 positions – maximum – at sites in France, Germany, the UK and Spain.



“The Company is confident that it will be able to propose opportunities to most of the affected employees through programmes which are ramping up. Each year, Airbus manages 12 percent mobility and can adapt the flexibility level across divisions, functions and subsidiaries to support redeployment of staff to other programmes’ activities,” the press release reads.



Airbus states that the adjustment to the A380 production rate follows a recent order which has provided visibility to the programme for the years to come.



In a separate press release the company also announces that it has finalised the sale of Plant Holdings, Inc., which holds the Airbus DS Communications Inc. business, to Motorola Solutions after receiving the required regulatory approvals.



This divestment is part of a portfolio reshaping within the company's Defence and Space Division which was announced back in September 2014.