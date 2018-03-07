© Elmatica

Elmatica appointed preferred supplier by Terma

Three years after Terma opened up the doors to Elmatica, the printed circuit broker has made its way into Terma’s list of preferred suppliers to their space division.

“We are proud and honored by this vote of confidence,” says CEO of Elmatica, Didrik Bech in a statement.



The two companies have been in business since 2015 and Elmatica has facilitated both ESA and non-ESA printed Circuits for the Danish company.



“Terma has the last years strengthened the business relationship with us. To be selected as one of their preferred suppliers, is considered a vote of confidence, and something we value highly and work diligently to uphold,” Bech adds.